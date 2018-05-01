RSS

Great Clouds at Rams Hill

 

Last updated 5/4/2018 at 8:36am

We have a house at Rams Hill, which we have up for sale in the Santa Fe's overlooking the 4th hole, and it's times like these we wish we didn't have to sell it. It was such an interesting cloud that my husband Todd just felt like trying to touch it. I captured this amazing cloud overhead off our back deck at sunset. My friend said it was a lenticular cloud.

Todd and I rarely miss a sunrise up here. They are truly amazing being elevated at Rams Hill, but the night skies are also spectacular.

– Trish Haskell



