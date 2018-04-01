Picking a Pro for Masters Matchup

On the morning of the final day of the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, 18 locals traipsed out to the Borrego Springs Resort and played a round of golf.

Club pro Charles DeLorey set up the game, and before teeing off, each player picked a pro from the Masters Tournament, where the strategy was to choose one we thought would have the lowest score on the final day; anything under par would be subtracted from our net score.

Only Lonnie Budd picked third round leader and eventual 2018 Masters Champion Patrick Reed; he came in at 1-under par for the final round. But she didn’t even need that!

Shooting lights out in an astounding net-59 for her round, Lonnie whooped second place finisher Fred Rieman (he picked Tiger Woods who shot 3-under) by four strokes and had a total of 130 points to Reiman’s 132. She and the other top finishers won prizes for their efforts.

By way of comparison, Lonnie beat this reporter by 20 strokes, even though my pick, Ricky Fowler, came in at 5-under par!

I figured Ricky choked so often on the last day in prior majors, it was a case of the blind squirrel finally, hopefully, finding that acorn. He didn’t choke, and in fact almost won the green jacket.

My 16th place out of 18 reminds one and all who actually choked, and it will keep me humble at least until the next Pick-a-Pro comes along. To Charles DeLoray: Hint, hint.

DeLorey is seeking to increase play at The Resort, offering fun stuff like Pick-a-Pro, plus Wine-N-Nine (held on the afternoon of April 12 for golf, wine, appetizers, and a drink for $25). There will be more of those, he says.

There are daily golf specials, with play extended well into summer, so call the pro shop to see what’s available at 760-767-3330.