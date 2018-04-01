Junior Softball – The Heat

The girls of the Borrego Springs junior softball team are doing great. So far, all the games that they have played they won them. April 21, the team had a double header traveling first to Desert Hot Springs and playing against the Dodgerettes winning 19 – 10, then in the afternoon, went to play at Cathedral City against the Warriors, and winning 17 – 6.

We are so proud of them! This is the first year ever that Borrego Little League have a junior softball team and those girls are doing excellent.

All of the players with the exception of two new players (Tateanna and Shantell) have played in Little League since Tee-Ball, Minor and Major Softball and two of them (Esmeralda and Jimena) played Majors Baseball last season.

Now, because their love and passion to softball, the girls got together asking to have a junior softball, and they made it happen with the support of the Little League Board members, parents, coaches and their sponsor, Borrego Tire Pros.

– Mayra Puente