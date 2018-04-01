Junior Golfers Swing With Fun on the Course at The Resort

By Isabella Daniel

The Borrego Springs Resort Golf Club held an all inclusive three- day Spring Break Juniors Clinic for children from the ages five to seventeen.

Over 20 children participated for the three days. The clinic cost just $10 per child, which included the lessons and lunch.

The program offered golf instructing sessions for the kids who wanted to learn the fun sport. As for parents, it gave them relief knowing their kids would be engaging in some physical activity for two hours for the three days. Encouraging physical activity throughout the day was also a great incentive.

It was also intended to relieve parents of the responsibility of finding a babysitter during these days.

The program was organized by Borrego Springs Resort golf proCharles DeLorey.

Many of the volunteers donated their time and intelligence out of the kindness of their hearts, helping with carrying golf balls, clubs, and supervising the participants.

There were a few different stations – The first station was at the driving range with instructor Glen Clark, who gave the kids the opportunity to learn how to swing correctly.

Overall, the event had a great turn out and children of all ages were able to learn from it. All of the them had a blast and the select few that were spoken to all said that they were enjoying the program and had definitely learned more about golf.

Full story in the April 5 issue of the Borrego Sun.