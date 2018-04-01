RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Three Mountain Lions Spotted Near Julian

 

Last updated 4/10/2018 at 1:49pm



A rare local photo showing three mountain lions was snapped by a wildlife camera last month, by the San Diego River Park foundation at its preserve near Julian.

It is found that the trio of cougars are the same ones captured in 2016. In that image, it was a mountain lion and her three cubs.

Those efforts include connected habitats for them to roam and hunt. The non-profit owns more than 2,200 acres of preserve along the San Diego River and its tributaries. Sadly, studies show annual death rates for mountain lions in Southern California are more than 50 percent.


