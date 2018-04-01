RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

The ArtFarm Could Use An Hour of Your Time

 

Last updated 4/25/2018 at 10:04am



The ArtFarm is starting planting operations with 40 recently arrived fruit trees, plus herbs/vegetables (peppers, beets, tomatoes, rosemary, sage, basil, and cilantro) already started in the beds.

Needed are volunteers willing to sign up to spend at most an hour of their time once or twice weekly during June, July and August. Duties at the site will be minimal, perhaps involving pulling a weed or two when found, and reporting watering or other problems encountered.

Please contact Marsha Boring at baiartfarm@gmail.com or by phone at 760-898-2338.


