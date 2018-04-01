RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Team Calgary Rides On

 

Last updated 4/26/2018 at 3:36pm



De Anza Has Big Plans, Changes to Come Forth

Linda and Tom Heathcott want to revitalize the de Anza Country Club and make it more accessible to the local community as well as de Anza residents. A representative told the Sun the Heathcott’s want to reach out to Borrego and have the Club play a more integral part in community activities.

They are reducing fees to make it more enticing for folks to join, with plans unfolding and forward progress already begun; a new board will be appointed on May 1 to oversee the running of the club. There are many positive changes coming to the fee structures and activity options, as laid out in their ad in this issue.

All will be ready to begin as of May 1, starting a new era for golfing, dining, and other activities.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser