Strong Wind Advisory

A high wind warning is in effect Monday until Tuesday at 5 p.m., according tot he U.S National Weather Service.

Winds are coming from the west to northwest at 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.The strongest and most widespread winds are expected this afternoon and evening. The winds will gradually subside late tonight and early Tuesday.

The winds will make driving difficult, especially for motorists with high profile vehicles. There will also be areas

of blowing dust and sand which will reduce visibility at times. Watch for broken tree limbs and other debris.

Another round of strong west winds is expected for Wednesday night into Thursday night.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.