Small Fire at Di Giorgio and Big Horn Road

 

Last updated 4/4/2018 at 9:42am



At around 4 p:20 p.m. Sunday April 1, Borrego Springs Fire District Units responded to a vegetation fire at Di Giorgio Road and Big Horn Road.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. There were no injuries or property damages reported.

Air crews were dispatched to help fight the fire.

UPDATE:

At around 8:30 a.m. April 2, there is still some smoke and little spots of fire burning currently at the location. Fire crews are on it to completely douse, in case of continued sparks.



