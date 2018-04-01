RSS

High Wind Warning Till 2 a.m. Friday

 

Last updated 4/19/2018 at 11:46am



The National Weather Service San Diego has issued an urgent high wind warning for April 19. The warning was issued at 5:43 a.m.

There will be strong and gusty winds over portions of the mountains and deserts through tonight.

The areas affected are Riverside County Mountains-San Diego County Mountains-Coachella Valley-San Diego County Deserts-San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning- Including the cities of Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Julian, Pine Valley, Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, Coachella, Borrego Springs, Banning, and Desert Hot Springs.

The high wind warning remains in effect until 2 a.m. Friday. Winds are coming from the southwest to west with gusts up to 55 mph and isolated gusts to 65 mph. Strongest along the mountain crests and desert slopes.

Slight rain fall will come to Borrego, but nothing too drastic.

