Gina Moran Takes On Role As District Park Superintendent

Two and a half years ago, the position of senior environmental scientist was available at the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, which was a "job of a lifetime," according to Gina Moran.

"I remember going down Montezuma Grade with it being 110 degrees in August and seeing a view that was awe-inspiring, saying to myself, 'This is where I want to work and finish off my career,'" Moran said.

Now, she is gearing up for her newest role as the district park superintendent.

Moran admits that this new leadership position is a learning process, but is honored and humbled for the opportunity. After working with the state for 30 years in the biology or environmental compliance and policy field, this role is nothing new.

"I've had the opportunity to not only be the senior environmental scientist, but now to oversee the whole program," Moran said. "I have a lot of big shoes to fill because there were really great people as past district superintendents."

"Fundamentally for us, a part of it is a safety issue and understanding how many people we have at the park, and maybe in the future see some backcountry registration," Moran said. "With a park this big, it can be difficult to track where folks are who haven't come back and get them safely back home."

Moran also thanks the rangers, maintenance crews, administration, interpretors, partners and volunteers for all that they do to help with the parks. She said they wouldn't be able to do all the great things without them all.

When Moran does have free time, her and husband Dale Jones hike, in the park of course, take road trips with their three dogs, or at the Post with community events.

Since starting this new job, she knows she will be working more and will try to balance time off, but will have a learning curve with this job.

"We'll see how we continue in the future," she said. It's an exciting time for us, and we may see some changes to our district in the future, but we're waiting on some diretion from Sacramento."

"I'm definitely still learning and coming up to speed, and what I like about this job is that there are new things coming at me everyday," Moran said. "I just never know where my day is gonna take me, but that's the exciting part."

