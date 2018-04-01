RSS

EXCULSIVE: Traveling with Francoise Segment on Borrego Springs

 

Last updated 4/17/2018 at 9:04am

Photo Courtesy of Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce

Francoise Rhodes visited our town once again, and did a short segment on Borrego Springs, featuring the resorts, and local establishments, as well as speaking with managers, our very own Jacque Larsen, architect of Christmas Circle and Chamber of Commerce executive director Linda Haddock.

"The Dark Sky Community of Borrego Springs is known around the world for its starry, gorgeous nights. However, during the day Borrego Springs offers visitors endless adventures, fabulous golf, incredible dining, spas and more. Sit back and enjoy my whirlwind trip to Borrego Springs, California on Traveling With Francoise."

Below, you will find the first look at the half hour segment by Francoise, here in our beautiful community of Borrego Springs:

Enjoy!

