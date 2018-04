Last updated 4/20/2018 at 10:11am

Early Wednesday morning, Salton City fire crews responded to a call about an air craft going down, east of Highway 86.

The single-engine plane, a Pulsar 3, went down due to engine failure, as the single passenger received only minor injuries.

According to Salton City Fire Chief Mark Murray, the plane's engine died out, and the pilot managed to make a "soft glided impact in the dirt."

No further damages were reported.