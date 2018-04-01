De Anza Country Club Revival

De Anza members AND Borregans concerned about the loss of de Anza as a major community force can all now breathe a collective sigh of relief. Members of the de Anza Golf and Country Club have accepted an offer for the majority of Club LLC shares by Linda and Tom Heathcott from Alberta, Canada. The deal gave the Heathcott’s controlling interest of the Club. The Heathcott’s will loan funds to the LLC to pay off all debt obligations and assume the Club’s negative cash flow.

The Club previously has had to rely on steadily increasing fees and assessments to stay solvent. But that’s all history now. Like the mythical Phoenix rising from the ashes, de Anza should soon be flying high once again as one of Borrego’s major players.

Heathcott emphasizes, “There will be no initiation fee. The monthly fees will be far less than current fees. There will not be any future assessments. There will not be any food minimums. You will be able to just relax and enjoy the de Anza Golf and Country Club.”

The Heathcott’s anticipate additional capital investment costs, include roofs in need of repair, renovation of patio area, new Pickle Ball courts later in the fall of this year, and the restaurant to be open five days per week with a smaller menu focused on quality to encourage customers to join the Club.

New rates for the club are being finalized and will come into being May 1, along with a new board of directors.

Outside play will continue to be offered, but if you want to have a meal at the restaurant, you must join for a monthly membership fee.

Full article in the April 5 issue of the Borrego Sun.