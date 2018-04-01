Chamber 68th Annual Meeting at La Casa Del Zorro

The Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce installed its newest member, Joe Bann, at the 68th annual meeting and installation ceremony, hosted at La Casa Del Zorro March 23.

Bann, general manager of the Borrego Springs Resort, was welcomed to the board of directors.

"I'm happy to be here in Borrego, and to be a part of the board," Bann said to the room, filled with over 40 members of the Chamber.

Emcee for the night was the delightful Linda Haddock, executive director of the chamber, who welcomed the attendees. Board president Patrick Sampson also shared the microphone to announce speakers for the night and delivered quirky announcements, which entertained the room.

Honorary mayor Jim Wilson led the installation oath, as the members of the board – David Cragoe, Carlos Vazquez, Joe Bann, Brad Tidwell, Debbie Woollet and Mary Purvis – standing at the front of the room said, in sync, "I will."

The group voted to accept the minutes from the previous meeting, the installation of new member, Joe Bann, and approve the year end 2017 financials.

Packets were available at each table, and they were all informed of how they could help bring awareness to the community. Sampson added, "We are determined to end 2018 on a positive note."

"Just know that you have an organization that is here to make a difference in your lives and have a whole huge group of people here to do that, and we just need you guys (members) to just put much of your time, knowledge and your wisdom to guide us," Haddock said.

"Even in difficult times, we continue to work and push to help the community environmentally and economically."

The Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce will officially become the Borrego Springs Welcome Center.

Two new banners were showcased at the installation, which now sit atop the current sign in front of the chamber building.

As Haddock passed the microphone to Sampson, he said kind words and a praise to her, as the room erupted with applause.

Certificate for Volunteer of the Year goes to JoAnn Maiter this year, who is currently with her family recovering, after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

Haddock shared that Maiter is one of the kindest souls you'll meet in Borrego and has done many things to help support this town, day in and day out.

On behalf of Duncan Hunter, Harrison presented Bunnie Hamilton, who served on the board as secretary, with a certificate of recognition for her contribution, endless energy and devotion to the chamber and community as a whole. Hayes followed with another recognition for her leadership, and appreciation to demonstrating faithful and tireless service.

Haddock was also awarded with a senate resolution on behalf of Joel Anderson, for "her kind, great work in the Borrego Community. Thank you and we appreciate you."

The night wrapped up with special thank you's and recognition of honored guests, plus another round of applause for the board.

Full story can be found in the April 5 issue of the Borrego Sun.