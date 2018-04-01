Border Patrol – 22 Bundles of Meth Seized

RSS

El Centro Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a woman suspected for smuggling methamphetamine April 13.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m., when a woman approached the checkpoint in a blue Ford Mustang.

A Border Patrol canine alerted the team, and was sent to secondary inspection.

Agents discovered 22 wrapped bundles packed inside a false compartment.

The packages tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a total of 23.3 pounds with an estimated value of $76,890.

The woman was identified as a United States citizen, and was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the vehicle and narcotics.

In the 2018 fiscal year, agents from El Centro Sector border patrol have seized more than 507.21 pounds of methamphetamine.

