Last updated 4/25/2018 at 7:21pm

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake rattled Borrego Springs Wednesday April 25, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 6:36 p.m., 9 miles north-northeast of Borrego Springs.

There are no reports of structural damages or injuries.

This is the second earthquake to shake the area today. The first was a 2.5-magnitude quake, which occurred at 3:35 p.m., 10 miles from Borrego.