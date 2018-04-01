RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

2018 Hammerhead Roundup Aerobatic Contest

 

Last updated 4/19/2018 at 11:52am

An aerobatic contest is all about precision flying. Unlike air shows, Acrofest pilots, flying in six categories, follow precise routes and do specific point-ranked figures, while climbing, twisting, stalling and diving.

With all that come about 7-8g's positive and 4-6g's negative on their bodies, with some pulling even higher g's in planes rated for about 10g's-positive to 10g's-negative. By way of reference, the Space Shuttle pulls a max of about 3-g's positive and negative during launch and re-entry, respectively.

This year, there were 20 pilots, each performing their precision three-minute flight programs in five categories. In increasing order of difficulty, they are: Primary, Sportsman, Intermediate, Advanced, and Unlimited. At the end of the contest, smoke trails and amazing maneuvers filled the skies above Borrego Airport in a Freestyle (finale) contest between the two Unlimited pilots, Hiroyasu Endo (last year's Unlimited winner) and Jim Bourke, winner of this year's 4-minute Freestyle contest and the Unlimited category winner.

The Acrofest held in April and October each year in Borrego Springs (and in many locales around California and the country) is an event focusing entirely on satisfying not an audience, but rather a judge. He deducts for every error, major and minor: Staying within a square only one kilometer on a side "that looks like a postage stamp at 2,000 feet," according to several pilots (judges are positioned to check for planes going outside the box); dipping below the minimum height above the ground; turns not tight enough or snap rolls not fast or clean enough; incomplete or over-rotations; and the briefest loss of absolute focus during the time- and speed-sensitive maneuvers (over 200 mph in a dive) causing a slip-up noticeable by the judge.

The week before our next Borrego Days Festival in October, 30+ pilots will compete in the Borrego Acrofest.

To enhance your viewing pleasure, bring a chair and binoculars (and refreshments). The wind was a factor in competition this time around, so everyone's hoping for no winds at all in October.

Full story in the April 19 issue of the Borrego Sun.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 04/20/2018 11:38