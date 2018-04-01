2018 Borrego Days Planning Meeting Key Points

– Borrego Days 2018: October 19 – 21

– Theme: “Fly for the Stars”

– Festivities begin at 10 a.m. Airshow will start first, movement of parade will begin at approximately 10:30

– Everyone must be in their seats and cars must be parked by 9:30 a.m., as roads will be closed at this time.

– Parade participants must be in place/signed in by 9:15 a.m.

– No pre-parade exhibitions this year

– Library ribbon cutting will be at 12/12:30 p.m.

– Co-chairs for volunteers will be Sandra Mikovich and Martha Deichler

– No evening music at Christmas Circle on Saturday night

– VIP Party Reception Friday and after party Saturday location TBD

– Credit cards will be accepted this year

– There will be no child T-shirts

– There will be a route designated for handicap folks, and better coordination with CHP.

– Press releases will go out in June, as well as sponsor packages.

– Music lineup is still being discussed

– Dignitaries are still being worked on. There will be a lot this year, as it is an election year.

– Still planning to have three stations for the emcees.

– Anza-Borrego Foundation would like to do ‘Pints 4 the Park’ again, time frame still being discussed. There might be more going on at the Mall, still unsure.

*The schedule, lineup, and information of the Borrego Days 2018 are not set.

Next meeting: 4 p.m. May 7 at Chamber of Commerce Building