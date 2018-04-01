2018 Borrego Days Planning Meeting Key Points
Last updated 4/10/2018 at 2:05pm
– Borrego Days 2018: October 19 – 21
– Theme: “Fly for the Stars”
– Festivities begin at 10 a.m. Airshow will start first, movement of parade will begin at approximately 10:30
– Everyone must be in their seats and cars must be parked by 9:30 a.m., as roads will be closed at this time.
– Parade participants must be in place/signed in by 9:15 a.m.
– No pre-parade exhibitions this year
– Library ribbon cutting will be at 12/12:30 p.m.
– Co-chairs for volunteers will be Sandra Mikovich and Martha Deichler
– No evening music at Christmas Circle on Saturday night
– VIP Party Reception Friday and after party Saturday location TBD
– Credit cards will be accepted this year
– There will be no child T-shirts
– There will be a route designated for handicap folks, and better coordination with CHP.
– Press releases will go out in June, as well as sponsor packages.
– Music lineup is still being discussed
– Dignitaries are still being worked on. There will be a lot this year, as it is an election year.
– Still planning to have three stations for the emcees.
– Anza-Borrego Foundation would like to do ‘Pints 4 the Park’ again, time frame still being discussed. There might be more going on at the Mall, still unsure.
*The schedule, lineup, and information of the Borrego Days 2018 are not set.
Next meeting: 4 p.m. May 7 at Chamber of Commerce Building