Tamale Dinner at RoadRunner Club

This Friday evening, April 27, 5:30-8:30PM, at the Roadrunner Club we are hosting a Tamale Dinner for our Interact (Rotary) high school students. This dinner is to support 3 programs:

- two students' service trip to Mongolia this summer

- two students' choral trip to Iceland this summer

- our Interact Club's service project to build bathrooms in an orphanage in Mexicali along with Ernie Loza

Please join us! High School Junior, Dennise Cecena, will entertain us with her beautiful singing.

Cost is $35 per person for a plate of 2 tamales, rice, beans and salad. Adult beverages by donation. Tamales made by Irma from El Borrego Restaurant! Desert by Interact students.

Tickets may be purchased at El Borrego, True Value, the High School office or you may reserve them through me and pay at the event.

Many thanks for your support!

– Martha Deichler, school-community liaison