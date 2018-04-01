RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Dream It, Be It: Career Day

 

Last updated 4/25/2018 at 10:17am



Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls will help girls grow up to be strong, successful, happy adults and targets girls in secondary school who face obstacles to their future success. It provides girls with access to professional role models, career education and the resources to live their dreams.

Career day will be Saturday April 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Borrego Springs Senior Center.

For more information, visit http://www.siborregosprings.org or contact Judy Stewart at 760-807-1785 or email judy@stewart-financial.com.


You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 04/25/2018 21:14