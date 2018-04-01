Dream It, Be It: Career Day

Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls will help girls grow up to be strong, successful, happy adults and targets girls in secondary school who face obstacles to their future success. It provides girls with access to professional role models, career education and the resources to live their dreams.

Career day will be Saturday April 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Borrego Springs Senior Center.

For more information, visit http://www.siborregosprings.org or contact Judy Stewart at 760-807-1785 or email judy@stewart-financial.com.