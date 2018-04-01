ABDNHA 46th Annual Desert Lecture Series, Jim Turner

Friday April 13, join the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association for one its annual desert series lectures at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center. Attendees can meet the speaker at 7 p.m. Lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. Historian and author Jim Turner will describe how dependent we are upon the Colorado River, as well as the wildlife refuges, recreation areas, and cities along its length.

Seating is first-come first serve. Public is $10. ABDNHA members are free.