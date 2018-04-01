RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

ABDNHA 46th Annual Desert Lecture Series, Jim Turner

 

Last updated 4/10/2018 at 2:02pm



Friday April 13, join the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association for one its annual desert series lectures at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center. Attendees can meet the speaker at 7 p.m. Lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. Historian and author Jim Turner will describe how dependent we are upon the Colorado River, as well as the wildlife refuges, recreation areas, and cities along its length.

Seating is first-come first serve. Public is $10. ABDNHA members are free.





You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 04/11/2018 11:11