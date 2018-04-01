A Fluffle of Kids at Egg-Stavaganza

More than a dozen youngsters from around the Valley gathered with their parents inside the library for an "Egg-Stravaganza" Saturday March 31, anxious to get started in finding as many eggs as possible hidden on shelves and amidst books.

Under the direct supervision of assistant librarian Cristin McVey, with Branch Manager Tonya Gadbois supervising and volunteers assisting, two separate groups of kids (below age-7 first, and then older) searched high and low for the little plastic eggs placed by the Easter Bunny, some with inserts denoting prizes. McVey oversaw the prize delivery, offered first to those who found the most eggs (books, games, etc.), but no child left without a prize