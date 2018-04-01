RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Borrego Springs Art Guild Meeting

 

Last updated 4/4/2018 at 12:01pm



Join the Borrego Springs Art Guild at noon Thursday April 12 at the Palm Canyon Resort for the final meeting of the season. Presenter is master weaver Beryl Warnes from Julian, who will explain “The Timeless Beauty of the Woven Web” beginning at 1 p.m. She will share the complexities of the weaving world, discuss its many facets of color and texture and present a brief fashion show. Reservations are required. Email bscaartguild@gmail.com or call Beth Hart at 760-767-5303.





You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 04/06/2018 06:46