Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Auditions for Next Season's PAC Events

 

Last updated 4/5/2018 at 12:03pm



Our new artistic director George Keith is making plans for next Season’s PAC events and is holding auditions Thursday April 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the theatre.

– Your BSPAC Board

Auditions will be for three separate shows:

1. The Christmas show, Dec. 7 – 9. Singing and speaking parts for all ages.

2. THE MOUSETRAP, a murder mystery by Agatha Christie. Mid-January. There are roles for all ages.

3. NUNSENSE THE MEGA MUSICAL. March 8 – 10, 2019

Nunsense was performed in this theater 5 years ago. It has been expanded to include a larger cast. Many singing roles and some non- singing roles for men, women, and students.

If you have interest in any of the above shows, email keith606@hotmail.com and more information will be provided.

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

