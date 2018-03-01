RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Gary Regalado Throws Out First Pitch

 

Last updated 3/14/2018 at 9:45am

Miss Borrego Mariana Arias, Gary Regalado, Second Princess Nicole Del Bono

The Borrego Springs Little League season has begun, and it looks to be an exciting one.

Parents, and members of the community gathered at Burnand Field March 10 to celebrate the opening of the season.

Gary Regalado, son of the late Rudy Regalado threw out the first pitch, who was then followed by another pitch by Miss Borrego Mariana Arias.

Rudy Regalado dedicated a big chunk of his life helping others and giving back to the community. He played in World Series' and served in the Korean war, and coached Little League.



