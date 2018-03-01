RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Winter in Borrego Springs

 

Last updated 3/3/2018 at 1:31pm

It looked a lot like winter in Borrego Springs last week!

The Anza-Borrego Desert State Park was covered in white, and it was just beautiful.

Here are some photos, courtesy of the Anza-Borrego Desert Research Center, by Sicco Rood.









