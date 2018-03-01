Soroptimist of Borrego Springs Meet and Greet

The continuous empowerment of women is so important. Support and a little help goes a long way and that is what the women of the Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs does.

Over 20 women attended the Soroptimist meet and greet reception, held at Umpqua Bank March 13. There, they were given the chance to learn more about what the organization does, and how their efforts help young girls and women in the community.

One of the main focuses of Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs is to improve the lives of women and girls in Borrego Springs, and throughout the world.

The organization chartered in Borrego in 1962, and since then, the upmost love and support has been constant and non-stop, providing student scholarships, small business grants, career workshops and mentorship support.

There are two programs the organization focuses on, "Dream It Be It," which is a career conference program, where the girls are given resources and worked with throughout the day. their dream. The second is "Live Your Dream," a $1,000 cash award given to a woman who is head of house hold, enrolled in school.

The women meet the first and third Wednesday's of the month. From June to September, the organization is dark.

If you would like to donate, please visit the website at siborregosprings.org.

Full article in the March 22 issue of the Borrego Sun.