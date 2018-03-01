Saddling Up and Foaling Around The Desert

For the first time, our friendly 'neigh'-bors at the Borrego Valley Ranch were hosts to a riding-driving club March 17 and 18.

David Farley and Sylvia Caldwell, owners of the BVR since 2012, hosted the club to stage at their 36 acre ranch, so they could enjoy the beautiful Borrego Springs desert.

BVR is the only legal permitted boarding facility in Borrego Springs, and one of the best places to host events like these.

Eight members of the club with driving carriages of different shapes and brands, were riding all different breeds of horses, Caldwell said.

At BVR, there are a total of 16 horses so far, and each have their own personalities. One horse, a sleek white stallion was the rowdiest of the bunch, but seemed excited for the new visitors.

The group set off in a loop at around 11 a.m. Saturday, enjoying what Borrego has to offer and all had a wonderful time.

