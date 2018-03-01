RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Saddling Up and Foaling Around The Desert

 

Last updated 3/23/2018 at 2:33pm

For the first time, our friendly 'neigh'-bors at the Borrego Valley Ranch were hosts to a riding-driving club March 17 and 18.

David Farley and Sylvia Caldwell, owners of the BVR since 2012, hosted the club to stage at their 36 acre ranch, so they could enjoy the beautiful Borrego Springs desert.

BVR is the only legal permitted boarding facility in Borrego Springs, and one of the best places to host events like these.

Eight members of the club with driving carriages of different shapes and brands, were riding all different breeds of horses, Caldwell said.

At BVR, there are a total of 16 horses so far, and each have their own personalities. One horse, a sleek white stallion was the rowdiest of the bunch, but seemed excited for the new visitors.

The group set off in a loop at around 11 a.m. Saturday, enjoying what Borrego has to offer and all had a wonderful time.

Full story in the March 22 issue of the Borrego Sun.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 03/25/2018 07:31