Letter from BSUSD Principal Katherine Girvin

Borrego Springs High School principal Katherine Girvin sent out this letter to parents, following an incident that occurred March 1.

"Dear Borrego Springs Unified School District Parents:

In light of the recent school tragedy in Florida, concerned parents and community members have reached out to the school district regarding safety protocols in our schools. We all mourn the loss of life in this senseless act of violence, and we are left wondering how it can be avoided in the future.

Although there is no absolute guarantee that something like this will never happen again, I want you to know that the safety of students and staff in our schools is our top priority. We are taking many measures to reduce the probability of an incident that could harm students or staff. With that in mind, thank you so much for respecting and supporting our increased safety focus around school. So much of what we are doing to insure safety can only be accomplished via a partnership with our families and community. Please be aware that for the safety of all students, staff, and visitors, we are implementing immediately a new procedure: all parents/visitors must check in at the office prior to accessing any part of the campus. Additionally, all volunteers who work with students must be cleared by Human Resources and must also wear identification while on campus.

In January, I sent home a letter outlining our safety precautions currently in place, including how our staff and students actively plan, prepare, and drill for situations that are perceived as dangerous or threatening. We continue to increase our school preparedness through these activities. By practicing lockdowns, fire drills, duck-and-cover and shelter-in-place procedures, and other scenarios, our students and staff can be well-prepared for an emergency. Additionally, the school district has an extremely collaborative relationship with local law enforcement officials who are an extension of BSUSD operations. The district is continually evaluating its safety protocols across every grade level throughout each school year. Further, it is important to recognize that everyone plays a critical role in school safety. Students, staff and the community are encouraged to be observant and let an adult know if they see or hear something that makes them feel uncomfortable, nervous or frightened, and especially if they hear threats of dangerous behavior. If you ever have any doubt, contact law enforcement immediately.

Finally, I know we can all agree that violence is never a solution to any problem; however, we must prepare in every way for how it could affect our lives. To that end, you should feel assured that BSUSD operates daily with safety as a top priority for everyone who sets foot on our campuses and into our buildings."