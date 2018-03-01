RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

FIND Food Bank Helps Students, Seniors

 

Last updated 3/27/2018 at 9:14am



Student leaders at Sea View Elementary School in Salton City hand out food to their peers for a monthly farmers market with FIND Food Bank. Students, regardless of need, are lined up and pick out nutritious food to take home with them at no cost to their families.

80% of children qualify for free and reduced-price meals across Coachella Valley school districts, but at Sea View Elementary School, it's 100%.

21% of those served by FIND's network each month are seniors living on fixed incomes.



You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 03/27/2018 09:27