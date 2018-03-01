FIND Food Bank Helps Students, Seniors

Student leaders at Sea View Elementary School in Salton City hand out food to their peers for a monthly farmers market with FIND Food Bank. Students, regardless of need, are lined up and pick out nutritious food to take home with them at no cost to their families.

80% of children qualify for free and reduced-price meals across Coachella Valley school districts, but at Sea View Elementary School, it's 100%.

21% of those served by FIND's network each month are seniors living on fixed incomes.