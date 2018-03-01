Camels in Borrego

It surely was a whole new world last weekend, as friendly visitors took a stroll around the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, right here in Borrego Springs.

No, it wasn't your typical magic carpet ride, but a duo of camels, Camelot and Jamal, embraced our very own desert.

Oasis Camel Dairy from Ramona, wanted to do a "little desert riding," and thought it would be a good idea to ride in Borrego, contacting executive director Linda Haddock, who was ecstatic to have them here.

Haddock also hopes Oasis Camel Dairy will join us in the 2018 Borrego Days.

After parking their two 24' trailers, which are 8' X 8', making it easy for transportation, in the outskirts of Christmas Circle, the camel duo, along with dairy owners Gil and Nancy Riegler and friends Karen Center and camel trainer Stan Strob were off exploring. Their two horses also went along for the ride.

"We love Borrego, and are happy to be neighbors to such a lovely town," Nancy Riegler said.

Gil and Nancy Riegler have owned Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona for about 20 years, and are open for visitors once monthly, doing camel rides and animal shows.

If you would like to find out when their next open farm is or even book a private tour, go to cameldairy.com.

They started with a one acre property in Ramona, and soon moved to their current 43-acre ranch on Hwy 78 between Ramona and Santa Ysabel in 2000.

