BVEF Grants $26K to Reduce Food Insecurity in Borrego Springs

The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund (The Fund) granted $20,319, so that the San Diego Hunger Coalition could subcontract with Borrego Health Clinic to enroll their Medi-Cal patients in CalFresh.

The CalFresh Program, federally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), issues monthly electronic benefits that can be used to buy most foods at many markets and food stores. The CalFresh Program helps to improve the health and well-being of qualified households and individuals by providing them a means to meet their nutritional needs.

This project is the first phase of the Hunger Free Borrego Springs initiative sponsored by The Fund and by the Hunger Coalition. Last Spring The Fund engaged the Hunger Coalition to conduct a survey of food insecure families in Borrego Springs. The survey was completed last Summer and estimated that about 1,000 residents (children, adults and seniors) are food insecure.

Food insecurity is the inability at all times to access enough food for an active and healthy life. It is estimated that due to this project 60 Borrego Springs households, or 126 residents, will be successfully enrolled in CalFresh.

The Hunger Coalition estimates that these efforts will result in approximately $190,000 in annual CalFresh benefits being brought to the local economy. The Fund also granted $5,774 to the Hunger Coalition to secure federal funding amounting of $102,000 to provide breakfast to 90 additional school children and to provide after school supper to 145 school children who are food insecure.

With these grants, The Fund expects to improve food security for 300 individuals, or approximately one-third of the food insecure individuals in Borrego Springs.

Full article in the March 8 issue of the Borrego Sun.