Border Patrol – Grocery Bag Full of Meth

El Centro Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man and two women suspected for smuggling methamphetamine and heroin Tuesday March 13.

The incident occurred when the trio approached the checkpoint in a silver Dodge Journey.

Agents referred the vehicle for further investigation.

At secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents found a crystalline substance in a grocery bag, two syringes filled with a dark liquid as well as plastic containers filled with what was later identified as heroin, according to the report.

The two balloon packages tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a total of 147.5 grams with an estimated street value of $2,950.

The substances in the plastic containers tested positive for heroin, which weighed 1.17 pounds, 1.56 pounds of meth and a small amount of cannabis, totaling a value of about $16,000.

The male driver and his two female passengers were detained for further investigation. During further questioning, the female passengers revealed that they had also been hiding plastic packages "in their groin area," the report reads.

Custom Border Patrol has not yet confirmed if the suspects are U.S. citizens.