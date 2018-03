A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook the Salton Sea region early Sunday morning.

The quake hit a little after 5:30 a.m., about 8.5 miles southwest of Salton City. with a depth of about 6 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There have been no reports of injuries or damages.

Several smaller rattles under 1.0-magnitude within the Borrego Springs area were also recorded by the USGS.