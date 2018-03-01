Important Water Meeting, March 5

Leading citizens’ groups in Borrego are urging both English-speaking and Spanish-speaking residents to “Please come to the public meeting on March 5 to speak about how you would be affected by possible water reductions and rate increases,” according to Rebecca Falk of the Borrego Sponsor Group. These issues are related to the drafting of our Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP).

State law says Borrego Springs must make a plan to reduce water use in Borrego. The GSP will determine how much water reduction will be made by water users in Borrego -- ratepayers (residents

and businesses), agriculture, and recreation. This meeting is set up for Borregans to have a say.

Public meeting organizers want to hear your thoughts or concerns about how a plan to reduce water use in Borrego might affect you and the community. They want answers for the following:

• How will water costs affect the future of our community?

• Are you worried your job will be affected by water reductions?

• Are you concerned that water reductions would affect the value of your property?

The public meeting is open to all to speak or listen (Spanish translation provided). The meeting will be held on March 5 from 5:30 p.m. –7:30 p.m. at the Steele-Burnand Anza Borrego Desert Research Center.

En Espanol:

Por favor vengan a esta reunión pública para que exprese la manera cómo le afectariá las reducciones posibles de aqua y aumento de tarifas.

La ley estatal dice que necesitamos hacer un plan para reducir el uso de agua en Borrego. El Plan de Sostenibilidad de Agua Subterránea determinará qué cantidad de agua se reducirá por los usuarios de agua en Borrego –contribuyentes (residentes y comercios), agricultura y recreación. Esta reunión tiene como objetivo ceder la palabra a los residentes del área (Borregans).

Nos gustariá escuchar sus pensamientos o preocupaciones sobre cómo un plan para red ucir el uso del agua en Borrego podria afectarles, a ustedes y at pueblo.

• ¿ De qué manera el costo del agua afecta el futuro de nuestra comunidad?

• ¿ Erienen preocupaciones que sus trabajos sean afectados por las reducciones del agua?

• ¿ Están preocupados que las reducciones del agua afecten el valor de sus propiedades?

Junta abierta a todos para que hablen o escuchen. Se ofrecerá interpretación at español.

Lunes 5 de Marzo, 2018 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Centro de Investigación Steele/Burnand Anza-Borrego Desert.