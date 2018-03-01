RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Calling All Borrego Writers

 

Last updated 3/9/2018 at 12:57pm



Every Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., the library hosts a Writers Workshop for authors in all genres to present and discuss works in progress, with whatever level of feedback the author desires. The only rules are respect for all present and our time constraints, no political or religious polemics, and no X-rated material.

On the first and third Saturday of each month at 5 p.m., the library hosts “Live Poets Society,” where poetry writers and lovers can share their own poems or those of favorite poets. Same rules apply.



You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 03/09/2018 15:49