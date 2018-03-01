Calling All Borrego Writers

Every Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., the library hosts a Writers Workshop for authors in all genres to present and discuss works in progress, with whatever level of feedback the author desires. The only rules are respect for all present and our time constraints, no political or religious polemics, and no X-rated material.

On the first and third Saturday of each month at 5 p.m., the library hosts “Live Poets Society,” where poetry writers and lovers can share their own poems or those of favorite poets. Same rules apply.