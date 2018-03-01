Obi Kaufmann, ABF Host Events

Anza-Borrego Foundation Presents California Field Atlas Author Obi Kaufmann for March 3 Events

Includes First Annual Boots Ball, Book Signing, Dinner

Anza-Borrego Foundation, the nonprofit partner of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, welcomes wilderness poet, artist and advocate Obi Kaufmann for a day of activities tied to his new book, “The California Field Atlas.”

A love letter to the natural world of the Golden State, Kaufmann’s “The California Field Atlas” has been on several bestseller lists and its second printing is sold out. Kaufmann has been visiting Anza-Borrego Desert State Park his whole life, especially enjoying the desert palms, elephant trees and bighorn sheep. He is a huge supporter of the Anza-Borrego Foundation.

All event proceeds support Anza-Borrego Foundation and its mission to preserve and protect Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, including providing financial support for Park programs, acquiring land for conservation in and around the Park, educating the public about the Park’s resources and supporting research relevant to the region – for more than 50 years.

Anza-Borrego Foundation’s First Annual Boots Ball

Wear your “desert dressy” and finest hiking boot fashion for an afternoon of fun and festivities, while exploring the visions of the next 50 years for Anza-Borrego Foundation. Event includes live music, food by Kesling’s Kitchen, a silent and live auction, and special guest Obi Kaufmann, poet, artist and advocate for wilderness defense and conservation.

WHEN: Saturday, March 3, 2-5 p.m.

WHERE: Steele/Burnand Anza-Borrego Desert Research Center, 401 Tilting T Drive, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

TICKETS: $51 per person, http://www.theABF.org/BootsBallNext50

CONTACT: Lauren Poole, 760-767-0446 ext. 1002, lauren@theabf.org

Anza-Borrego Foundation Presents:

Obi Kaufmann “The California Field Atlas” Book Reading and Signing

Join artist, poet and naturalist Obi Kaufmann, who has spent his life walking and painting the California backcountry. “The California Field Atlas” is a handbook of conservation and an inventory of what is ours to protect. Books will be available for purchase at the event.

WHEN: Saturday, March 3, 10 a.m.

WHERE: Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center, 590 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

TICKETS: $5 suggested donation at door

CONTACT: Lauren Poole, 760-767-0446 ext. 1002, lauren@theabf.org

Anza-Borrego Foundation’s Dinner with Obi Kaufmann

This intimate evening with artist, poet and naturalist Obi Kaufmann includes dinner by Kesling’s Kitchen, surrounded by local art in the Borrego Art Institute gallery. Attendees will receive a poster Kaufmann specially designed for Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and his book, “The California Field Atlas.”

WHEN: Saturday, March 3, 6:30-9 p.m.

WHERE: Borrego Art Institute Gallery, 665 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

TICKETS: $150 per person – *Limited tickets available* http://www.theABF.org/DinnerWithObi

CONTACT: Lauren Poole, 760-767-0446 ext. 1002, lauren@theabf.org