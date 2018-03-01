Borrego Garden Tour

Saturday March 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., tour six private gardens at your own pace for the 20th annual Borrego Desert Garden Tour. See “The Marvelous Twin Gardens,” “Cactus and Shade,” “Sundara Retreat,” “Wide Vistas with Western Accents,” “The Double Happiness Resort,” and “The Double Helix House.”

Tickets for the tour may be purchased online at http://www.abdnha.org/gardentour, by phone at 760-767-3098, or at the ABDNHA Nature Center. Purchase your tickets by March 10 to save $2!