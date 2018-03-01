RSS

Home   Advertise   Classifieds   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

ABDNHA 46th Annual Desert Lecture Series, Jim Cornett

 

Last updated 3/23/2018 at 2:37pm



Friday March 23, join the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association for one its annual desert series lectures at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center. Attendees can meet the speaker at 7 p.m.

Lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. Biologist Jim Cornett will discuss how the hummingbird and the Ocotillo present an iconic image of the Anza-Borrego Desert.

Seating is first-come first serve. Public is $10. ABDNHA members are free.





You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2018 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser