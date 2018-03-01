ABDNHA 46th Annual Desert Lecture Series, Jim Cornett

Friday March 23, join the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association for one its annual desert series lectures at the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center. Attendees can meet the speaker at 7 p.m.

Lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. Biologist Jim Cornett will discuss how the hummingbird and the Ocotillo present an iconic image of the Anza-Borrego Desert.

Seating is first-come first serve. Public is $10. ABDNHA members are free.