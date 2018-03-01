RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Watercolor on Yupo Workshop with Barbara Nickerson

 

Last updated 3/20/2018 at 9:19am



Take a Yupo workshop with Barbara Nickerson on March 24 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn about "Yupo - Start to Finish." Class fees are $150

Have a happy two days painting in a new direction. Yupo is a synthetic paper - neutral ph. The medium has a mind of its own. Bring patience. Tube watercolors give brilliant color and texture. We will choose a subject to paint and proceed with demos by the teacher.

Call or email to sign up with Barbara Nickerson 206-465-3353 or by email at nickersonjb@gmail.com.


Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

