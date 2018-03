Lauded by the NY Times as “dramatic, emotional, evocative,” and promoted by ABC of Madrid as a “magnificent violinist and violist who is a dedicated promoter of Spanish music,” Laura Klugherz will showcase her talent at the Performing Arts Center Friday March 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Individual tickets may be available in the lobby the night of the show. For more information, please call 760-440-5117.