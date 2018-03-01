RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Raku Workshop by Lynn Dee

 

Last updated 3/3/2018 at 1:22pm



Raku is a great first pottery class and great for anyone hooked on working with clay. You will experience all the phases of pottery making from shaping by hand to participating in the firing.

There will be a three-session March Raku Workshop by Lynn Dee.

Saturday March 3, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Learn a few simple techniques for working with clay. Experimentation is encouraged. The aim is to have a fun experience.

Friday March 16, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

You will learn glaze techniques and apply the glazes and decoration special for the raku process to your bisque fired pieces.

Saturday March 17, 9 a.m. until complete. It's firing day!

We will glaze, fire and smoke the pieces you made the first Saturday. You will be able to take them home with you at the end of the class.

For more information and to sign up, contact Lynn Dee at 360-758-2815 or at lynndeestudios@gmail.com.

