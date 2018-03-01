Mama's Wranglers – The Jackson Family Band

Saturday March 3 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., enjoy a fun and great night out with your family or friends at the Performing Arts Center to see Mama's Wranglers.

Mama's Wranglers are the Jackson Family Band & Cloggers out of Las Vegas, Nevada. They have performed in 49 states, Canada, and Europe and on average do over 280 shows a year! The children range in age from 14-24. They sing in 4-part harmonies, dance up a storm with clogging and play a variety of instruments including: Guitar, Banjo, Fiddle, Mandolin and more!