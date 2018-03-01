Auditions for Next Season's PAC Events

Our new artistic director George Keith is making plans for next Season’s PAC events and is holding auditions Thursday April 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the theatre.

– Your BSPAC Board

Auditions will be for three separate shows:

1. The Christmas show, Dec. 7 – 9. Singing and speaking parts for all ages.

2. THE MOUSETRAP, a murder mystery by Agatha Christie. Mid-January. There are roles for all ages.

3. NUNSENSE THE MEGA MUSICAL. March 8 – 10, 2019

Nunsense was performed in this theater 5 years ago. It has been expanded to include a larger cast. Many singing roles and some non- singing roles for men, women, and students.

If you have interest in any of the above shows, email keith606@hotmail.com and more information will be provided.