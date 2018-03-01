Art Guild Final Meeting

Please join the Borrego Springs Art Guild at noon on Thursday, April 12 at the Palm Canyon Resort for our final meeting of the season. Our presenter is master weaver Beryl Warnes from Julian who will explain "The Timeless Beauty of the Woven Web" beginning at 1 p.m.

She will share the complexities of the weaving world, discuss its many facets of color and texture and present a brief fashion show.

Reservations are required.

Email bscaartguild@gmail.com or call Beth Hart at 760-767-5303.