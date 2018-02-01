The Borrego "All Girls" Golf Weekend

Everyone should have so much fun when they come to Borrego Springs: Thirty-three women from mid-30's to mid-60's playing nine holes of golf at both the Springs at Borrego RV Resort & Golf Course and The Borrego Springs Resort & Spa; dinner, drinks, and a live band at Carlee's; and mountain climbing in the morning for some, plus night-sky watching for others, and even pickleball (the fastest growing sport in America).

The ladies, from beginners to championship-level golfers, first gathered as a group for their yearly event in Borrego 13 years ago and, and under the organization of Caroline Haines, had another great weekend with friends from around Southern California, but also half a dozen from the East Coast.

On the golf courses, they played a best-ball Scramble, with a catch: Each team was given a yellow ball, with the goal that after two rounds of 9-hole golf, rotating the yellow ball between players, they would still have that ball at the end. At the start of Day-2 at the Resort, no team had lost theirs...yet.

They came, they golfed, and a few even shared a very stiff beverage (a requirement for critical putting on the 3rd green).

In short, the ladies had a ton of fun with their friends during their yearly weekend event in Borrego, and we look forward to catching up with them next year.

Full article in the Feb. 22 issue of the Borrego Sun.