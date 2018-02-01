Volunteering on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day isn't all about prose and roses! At least, that's what the Borrego Springs High School "S" Club proved on February 14.

17 "S" Club members spent their Valentine's Day afternoon packing Valentine's Day greetings and gifts for residents at the child's home, Una Salida, located in Mexicali, Mexico.

Exactly 30 bags were sweetly arranged, complete with: small gifts, school supplies, candy and hand-written notes from each "S" Club member.

The gifts were then delivered to Una Salida by Ernie and Debbie Loza on Saturday, February 17, where they were received with excitement and appreciation. The teens plan to write back to "S" Club members, as well.

Who knows, perhaps we have some new pen pals in this digital age!

The "S" Club is a high school volunteer club and an initiative of Soroptimist International of Borrego Springs.

To learn more, please visit http://www.siborregosprings.org.

– Marcia Grube