Three Injured in Head-On Collision in Ocotillo Wells
Last updated 2/20/2018 at 11:58am
Three people were flown to hospitals after a head-on collision in Ocotillo Wells Saturday, authorities said.
A vehicle and a motorhome crashed at Wolfe Well Road and state Route 78 about 9:40 a.m., trapping occupants in the wreckage, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Firefighters had to extricate three victims, who were flown to hospitals with unknown injuries.
SR-78 was closed in both directions in the area for a few hours.