Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Three Injured in Head-On Collision in Ocotillo Wells

 

Last updated 2/20/2018 at 11:58am



Three people were flown to hospitals after a head-on collision in Ocotillo Wells Saturday, authorities said.

A vehicle and a motorhome crashed at Wolfe Well Road and state Route 78 about 9:40 a.m., trapping occupants in the wreckage, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters had to extricate three victims, who were flown to hospitals with unknown injuries.

SR-78 was closed in both directions in the area for a few hours.





Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | generalmail@borregosun.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2018 Borrego Sun, Inc.

