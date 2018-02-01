Three Injured in Head-On Collision in Ocotillo Wells

Three people were flown to hospitals after a head-on collision in Ocotillo Wells Saturday, authorities said.

A vehicle and a motorhome crashed at Wolfe Well Road and state Route 78 about 9:40 a.m., trapping occupants in the wreckage, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters had to extricate three victims, who were flown to hospitals with unknown injuries.

SR-78 was closed in both directions in the area for a few hours.