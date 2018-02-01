School Closures in Julian, Warner Springs

Due to inclement weather in northeast San Diego County, schools in Julian and Warner Springs are closed Tuesday.

The closures affect schools in Julian Union School District, Julian Union High School District and Warner Unified School District.

Additionally, schools in the Spencer Valley School District in Santa Ysabel will still be open Tuesday but will have a late start at 9 a.m.

Cold weather, light rain, mountain snow and gusty winds were expected to continue Monday night and into the middle of this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The windiest areas Monday were in the mountains, where gusts reached 50 mph.

A winter weather advisory for the mountains went into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday and was set to expire at 10 p.m. Monday, the NWS said. Accompanying the snow will be strong, gusty winds between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible near mountain ridge tops and along desert slopes.